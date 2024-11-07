Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hollywood Glamor at Bonsall High School Homecoming

Last updated Nov 07, 2024 9:43pm0
Share
count

Zahava and Alicia are Queen and Princess

count

On October 19, Bonsall High School students filled the campus with energy and excitement for the annual Homecoming Dance, an event that drew a record-breaking attendance from the school's proud Legionnaires. Under the guidance of ASB Advisor Taylor Robinson, the Associated Student Body (ASB) created an unforgettable night with a Hollywood theme. The school was transformed into a glamorous setting, complete with backdrops where students could snap photos with friends and dates.

The night was filled with music, dancing, and food catered by Chick-fil-A. Highlighting the evening was the crowning o...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/08/2024 19:44