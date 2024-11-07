Hollywood Glamor at Bonsall High School Homecoming

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
On October 19, Bonsall High School students filled the campus with energy and excitement for the annual Homecoming Dance, an event that drew a record-breaking attendance from the school's proud Legionnaires. Under the guidance of ASB Advisor Taylor Robinson, the Associated Student Body (ASB) created an unforgettable night with a Hollywood theme. The school was transformed into a glamorous setting, complete with backdrops where students could snap photos with friends and dates.
The night was filled with music, dancing, and food catered by Chick-fil-A. Highlighting the evening was the crowning o...
