Hollywood Glamor at Bonsall High School Homecoming

On October 19, Bonsall High School students filled the campus with energy and excitement for the annual Homecoming Dance, an event that drew a record-breaking attendance from the school's proud Legionnaires. Under the guidance of ASB Advisor Taylor Robinson, the Associated Student Body (ASB) created an unforgettable night with a Hollywood theme. The school was transformed into a glamorous setting, complete with backdrops where students could snap photos with friends and dates.

The night was filled with music, dancing, and food catered by Chick-fil-A. Highlighting the evening was the crowning o...