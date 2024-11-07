Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pilot Lands Safely at Fallbrook Airpark After Engine Trouble

Julie Reeder and Tony Campbell | Last updated Nov 07, 2024 10:50pm0
The pilot and plane landed safely at Fallbrook Airpark with no injuries and minimal damage. Village News/AC Investigations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, at approximately 2:37 p.m., an aircraft emergency was reported as a pilot experienced engine trouble and searched for a safe place to land. Smoke was reported in the cockpit. The situation prompted a coordinated response from North County Fire, CHP, and the Sheriff's Department to help prevent a potentially deadly incident.

Initially, authorities attempted to close Lilac Road in Bonsall to allow for an emergency landing. However, the pilot soon reported over the radio that he might be able to reach Fallbrook Airpark instead. Emergency crews quickly redirected to the airpar...

 

