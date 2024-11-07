Pilot Lands Safely at Fallbrook Airpark After Engine Trouble

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, at approximately 2:37 p.m., an aircraft emergency was reported as a pilot experienced engine trouble and searched for a safe place to land. Smoke was reported in the cockpit. The situation prompted a coordinated response from North County Fire, CHP, and the Sheriff's Department to help prevent a potentially deadly incident.

Initially, authorities attempted to close Lilac Road in Bonsall to allow for an emergency landing. However, the pilot soon reported over the radio that he might be able to reach Fallbrook Airpark instead. Emergency crews quickly redirected to the airpar...