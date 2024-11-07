Rainbow Municipal Water District Completes Historic Detachment from San Diego County Water Authority

FALLBROOK, CA- Rainbow Municipal Water District (Rainbow Water) has finalized its detachment from the San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA), marking a significant step in its commitment to securing cost-effective and reliable water supplies for its customers. On Wednesday, October 30, Rainbow Water made a $3.2 million exit fee payment to SDCWA, the last requirement by the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) to certify Rainbow Water's reorganization.

Effective November 1, Rainbow Water will purchase treated water from the Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD), shielding Rainbow Water...