Six transported after head-on collision

EARLY VERSION STORY:

Six people were reported to have been transported to local hospitals in three ambulances after a hit-and-run traffic collision involving five cars reported at 6:55 PM near Clemmens and South Mission Road in Fallbrook on Friday, Nov 15.

A vehicle (white Hyundai sedan) apparently hit a car and continued driving, hitting four more cars, according to witnesses on the scene.

At 7:05 PM additional updates indicated a secondary collision occurred.

At 7:15 PM: The incident escalated to involve five vehicles total.

NCFPD needed to extricate at least one person and six people were transported to local hospitals in three ambulances.

It is unknown at this time what caused the first car to hit the other car head-on and then crash into four more cars.

Tow service was requested to remove the cars.

Multiple units from CHP and North County FD were assigned and on the scene.

These are early version details and a full story will be available soon.