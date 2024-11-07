The Blanket Project

Whiskers and Tails is a non-profit resale boutique located at 746 South Main, across from Major Market and is a main source of income supporting the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. Hours are 10am to 3pm Monday through Saturday, 11AM to 2PM Sunday in November and December. It is now open year round, although, presently, there is the addition of Christmas trees and a wonderful holiday selection. These two afghans, donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project are now available for purchase and can even be replaced by future donations. Shoppers are most welcome and volunteers are desperately needed since...