UPDATED Local voting results for Fallbrook/Bonsall as of 11/8/24 6 pm

San Diego County only - 375,000 votes still to be counted

Unofficial updated results as of 6 pm, Thurs. 11/8/2024.

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS ESTIMATED BALLOTS TO BE PROCESSED: 375,000

NEXT UPDATE: SATURDAY, NOV 9 BY 6 P.M.

Local races only

FALLBROOK COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP

(VOTE FOR 8)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ALDO ALVIDRES 9,368 12.12%

THOMAS GERALD HARRINGTON IV 8,912 11.53%

ROSS PIKE 8,896 11.51%

ROY MOOSA 8,559 11.07%

STEPHANI BAXTER 8,147 10,54%

KATHLEEN "KATHIE" MORRIS 7,722 9.99%

LEE J. DE MEO 7,457 9.65%

JIM LOGE 7,315 9.46%

MARK MERVICH 6,347 8.21%

MARK HOYE 4,581 5.93%

MORRO HILLS COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(VOTE FOR 3)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JEFF WALKER 297 27.58%

THOMAS HARRINGTON III 252 23.40%

JEANINE ROSKOS 198 18.38%

BILL WEBER 169 15.69%

CHARLENE WEBER 161 14.95%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 48TH DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO PORTION ONLY)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

DARRELL E. ISSA (REP) 106,367 60.42%

STEPHEN HOULAHAN (DEM) 69,692 39.58%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA E

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ERIC ORTEGA 580 54.72%

LINDSAY JONES 480 45.28%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

OSCAR CARALAMPIO 1,157 58.55%

JOSHUA TILLER 819 41.45%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 2

(VOTE FOR 1)

andidate Name Total Votes Percentage

LIEF HANSEN 1,150 68.41%

LESLIE SOMMERS 531 31.59%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4 (Short Term)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

CONSTANCE FISH 2,498 50.08%

MARIA G. MORAN 2490 49,92%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ROSS PIKE 1,078 71.72%

JEANETTE BARRAGAN 425 28.28%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JEFF EGKAN 3,887 74.44%

JOHN VAN DOOR 1,335 25.56%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MARK BARTHOLOMEW 3,835 79.95%

SHEILA A. LANCASTER 962 20.05%

PAUMA VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 2)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

LOLO LEVY 246 43.54%

MICHAEL ESPARZA 182 32.21%

BILL COLLIER 137 24.25%

Contest: RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1,

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

LISA HOFFMAN 920 51.77%

JULIE JOHNSON 857 48.23%

Contest: RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3 (Short Term)

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3 (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

GREG IRVINE 1,345 57.41%

CARI DALE 998 42.59%

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JENNIFER KERSCHBAUM 5,132 57.88%

ERIK A. GROSET 3,734 42.12%

Contest: VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

TIFFANY BOYD-HODGSON 4,814 61.02%

HENRY "WALLY" SIMPSON 3,075 38.98%

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY 75TH DISTRICT

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

CARL DEMAIO (REP) 99,656 58.79%

ANDREW HAYES (REP) 69,849 41.21%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE V - 55% Required to pass

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 4,563 53.52%

BONDS - YES 3,962 46.48%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE BB - 55% Required to pass

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 8,854 52.85%

BONDS - YES 7,900 47.15%

Results as of 11/06/2024

Federal

Contest: PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

KAMALA D. HARRIS / TIM WALZ (DEM) 481,187 56.83%

DONALD J. TRUMP / JD VANCE (REP) 346,700 40.95%

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. / NICOLE SHANAHAN 7,626 0.90%

JILL STEIN / RUDOLPH WARE 5,599 0.66%

CHASE OLIVER / MIKE TER MAAT (LIB) 3,646 0.43%

CLAUDIA DE LA CRUZ / KARINA GARCIA (PF) 1,848 0.22%

Peter Sonski / Lauren Onak 55 0.01%

Contest: UNITED STATES SENATOR (Full Term), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ADAM B. SCHIFF (DEM) 466,343 55.89%

STEVE GARVEY (REP) 367,980 44.11%

Contest: UNITED STATES SENATOR (Partial/Unexpired Term), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ADAM B. SCHIFF (DEM) 458,317 55.81%

STEVE GARVEY (REP) 362,939 44.19%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 49TH DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO PORTION ONLY), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MIKE LEVIN (DEM) 83,983 56.80%

MATT GUNDERSON (REP) 63,866 43.20%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 50TH DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

SCOTT PETERS (DEM) 137,226 63.64%

PETER J. BONO (REP) 78,392 36.36%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 51ST DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

SARA JACOBS (DEM) 110,176 59.55%

BILL WELLS (REP) 74,837 40.45%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 52ND DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JUAN VARGAS (DEM) 85,726 64.84%

JUSTIN LEE (REP) 46,484 35.16%

State

Contest: STATE SENATOR 39TH DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

AKILAH WEBER (DEM) 148,216 61.51%

BOB DIVINE (REP) 92,740 38.49%

Props

Contest: PROP 2 - PUBLIC SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FACILITIES BONDS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 432,997 53.31%

NO 379,281 46.69%

Contest: PROP 3 - RIGHT TO MARRIAGE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 526,378 64.55%

NO 289,116 35.45%

Contest: PROP 4 - SAFE DRINKING WATER, WILDFIRE PREVENTION AND CLIMATE RISK BONDS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 446,304 54.53%

NO 372,107 45.47%

Contest: PROP 5 - AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS - 55% Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 482,648 59.60%

YES 327,156 40.40%

Contest: PROP 6 - ELIMINATES INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE FOR INCARCERATED PERSONS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 453,613 56.69%

YES 346,568 43.31%

Contest: PROP 32 - RAISES MINIMUM WAGE - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 453,269 55.28%

YES 366,706 44.72%

Contest: PROP 33 - EXPANDS LOCAL AUTHORITY TO ENACT RENT CONTROL - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 507,001 62.89%

YES 299,126 37.11%

Contest: PROP 34 - RESTRICTS SPENDING OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG REVENUES BY CERTAIN HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 435,351 56.04%

NO 341,511 43.96%

Contest: PROP 35 - PERMANENT FUNDING FOR MEDI-CAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 514,835 64.38%

NO 284,896 35.62%

Contest: PROP 36 - ALLOWS FELONY CHARGES AND INCREASES SENTENCES FOR CERTAIN CRIMES - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 549,728 68.03%

NO 258,365 31.97%

Measures

Contest: SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT - MEASURE HH - 55% Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 138,637 58.33%

BONDS - NO 99,042 41.67%

Contest: SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT - MEASURE SW - 55% Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 54,608 56.89%

BONDS - NO 41,384 43.11%

Contest: RAMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE GG - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 6,537 57.28%

BONDS - YES 4,876 42.72%

Contest: SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE JJ - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 18,730 55.26%

BONDS - NO 15,162 44.74%

Contest: VALLEY CENTER-PAUMA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE SS - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 4,865 56.64%

BONDS - YES 3,724 43.36%

Contest: WARNER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE TT - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 512 60.09%

BONDS - NO 340 39.91%

Contest: SWEETWATER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE RR - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 52,756 58.38%

BONDS - NO 37,606 41.62%

Contest: ALPINE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE U - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 4,346 63.65%

BONDS - YES 2,482 36.35%

Contest: CAJON VALLEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE W - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 18,558 50.85%

BONDS - YES 17,941 49.15%

Contest: CHULA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE AA - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 38,436 59.25%

BONDS - NO 26,435 40.75%

Contest: DEHESA SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE Y - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 544 62.89%

BONDS - YES 321 37.11%

Contest: ENCINITAS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE Z - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 15,103 55.53%

BONDS - NO 12,097 44.47%

Contest: LEMON GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE CC - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 4,249 60.71%

BONDS - NO 2,750 39.29%

Contest: LEMON GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE EE - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 4,418 62.79%

BONDS - NO 2,618 37.21%

Contest: SAN YSIDRO SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE KK - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 1,614 62.61%

BONDS - NO 964 37.39%

Contest: SAN YSIDRO SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE LL - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 1,614 62.53%

BONDS - NO 967 37.47%

Contest: SAN YSIDRO SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE MM - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 2,119 76.09%

BONDS - NO 666 23.91%

Contest: SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE NN - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 8,914 50.50%

BONDS - YES 8,739 49.50%

Contest: SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE PP - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 7,646 61.94%

BONDS - NO 4,698 38.06%

Contest: SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE QQ - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 7,927 63.96%

BONDS - NO 4,466 36.04%

Contest: COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE G - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 422,827 52.55%

YES 381,792 47.45%

Contest: CITY OF CARLSBAD - MEASURE B - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 21,515 53.75%

NO 18,511 46.25%

Contest: CITY OF CHULA VISTA - MEASURE P - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 41,510 72.05%

NO 16,099 27.95%

Contest: CITY OF DEL MAR - MEASURE A - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 1,111 66.93%

NO 549 33.07%

Contest: CITY OF DEL MAR - MEASURE M - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 1,262 73.03%

NO 466 26.97%

Contest: CITY OF EL CAJON - MEASURE J - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 12,543 67.34%

NO 6,084 32.66%

Contest: CITY OF ENCINITAS - MEASURE K - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 12,098 52.75%

YES 10,837 47.25%

Contest: CITY OF ESCONDIDO - MEASURE I - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 17,142 57.94%

NO 12,445 42.06%

Contest: CITY OF LA MESA - MEASURE L - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 13,064 79.65%

NO 3,338 20.35%

Contest: CITY OF LEMON GROVE - MEASURE T - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 3,752 70.28%

NO 1,587 29.72%

Contest: CITY OF NATIONAL CITY - MEASURE R - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 5,031 65.12%

YES 2,695 34.88%

Contest: CITY OF OCEANSIDE - MEASURE X - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 32,498 68.73%

NO 14,786 31.27%

Contest: CITY OF POWAY - MEASURE H - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 11,161 69.36%

YES 4,930 30.64%

Contest: CITY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE C - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 154,013 69.32%

NO 68,165 30.68%

Contest: CITY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE D - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 215,560 72.66%

NO 81,106 27.34%

Contest: CITY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE E - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 165,938 51.29%

YES 157,610 48.71%

Contest: CITY OF SAN MARCOS - MEASURE Q - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 15,545

NO 10,588

Contest: CITY OF SANTEE - MEASURE S - Majority-Required to pass

NO 10,170

YES 8,965

