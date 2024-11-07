Worker of the week Clement John Contreras Jr.

Clement John Contreras Jr., a member of the Kummuy Indian Tribe, dedicates his time 1 day a week as a volunteer at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Resale Gift Boutique "Whiskers and Tails" situated at 746 South Main Ave. in Fallbrook. He has 3 months of service at the store. Clement previously worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Paloma Hospital in Escondido, CA for 10 years before retiring. He also volunteered for the North County Suicide Prevention Hotline (988) for 4½ years and served as an election poll worker for 25 years. Clement's passion for travel includes destinations like Mount Rushmore, Alaska, and Oregon.

Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Resale Gift Boutique Whiskers and Tails, is a Resale Gift Shop that operates Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm, closed on Sundays. Starting Nov. 3, the shop is open on Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm during the holiday season until Christmas.

The store offers a variety of items such as holiday decorations, collectibles, home goods, and pet supplies. Stay updated on their offerings and events by following them on Yelp, Facebook, Google, and their website http://www.WhiskersAndTailsShop.com.