I completely agree with Sandra Forrest’s sentiments regarding the direction the Village News is taking. I like to have an ear to the community and so have subscribed to the paper the last 8 years that I’ve lived here. It’s bad enough that Julie Reeder uses questionable sources and discredited professionals to make her points and offers what I consider sometimes dangerous advice. Ms. Wesphal went from laid back life observer to biased conspiracy theorist with her “Specials.” Having a microphone to the community means you are in a position of great responsibility and must express your opinions with great caution.

Ron Ebel