EXPOSED: Wealthy members at CARB look down from their ivory tower as they jack up gas prices 65 cents per gallon

Executive Officer is a millionaire who, like the Governor, won’t be affected

SACRAMENTO, CA - Like Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, the overwhelming majority of his hand-picked members of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) are wealthy and can easily handle paying more for gasoline after they hike the prices 65 per gallon on November 8.

An analysis of CARB members' publicly available Statements of Economic Interests (SEIs) reveals that 10 of the 14 are considerably wealthier than the average Californian. Moreover, CARB’s Executive Officer, Steve Cliff, is a millionaire.

“A Governor who lives in idyllic Marin County, a millionaire CARB Executive Officer, and a Democrat-exclusive Board filled of wealthy politicians, former politicians, and academics have set themselves up as judge, jury, and executioner," said Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-San Diego). "Should we really be surprised they look down on the struggling middle class and working poor? Their ‘we know what's best for you’ attitude is infuriating for hardworking Californians who are already scraping by just to fill their tanks at current prices, let alone after this new hike.”

“I don’t know whether it’s arrogance, ignorance, or both, that the CARB politburo seems to be operating under,” continued Leader Jones. “It’s so easy for them to sit up on their pedestal and jack up gas prices by 65 cents a gallon. To add insult to injury, they’ve called this price hike a ‘win-win.’ This isn’t just out of touch—it’s a slap in the face.”