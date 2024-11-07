Open Letter to Supervisor Desmond

Our community needs your help.

On Monday, Oct. 21, members of our Peppertree Park development attended the Fallbrook Planning Group meeting to let our voices be heard. The standing-room-only turnout had several clear messages:

• Do not allow the proposed development east of our community (we believe to be owned by Howard Justus) to annex our existing community.

• Do not allow expansion of Peppertree Lane

• Do not allow residents of the new development to join our homeowners association.

The Fallbrook Planning Committee appeared to be sympathetic to our concerns and took no action, pending a request for additional information. The committee also noted the limitations of their role as an advisory group, which only makes recommendations to the County. That’s why we are asking for your help. You are in a position to request updates to the EIR and a Site Specific Plan, originally drafted in 1987, which allows for approval of Mr. Justus’ plans.

Attached you will find the petition signed by more than 100 of the meeting attendees, asking for a new Environmental Impact Report to replace the EIR conducted in or around 1991. It appears some of the sections to that report are being updated, but we have no idea when those will be completed, or what they entail. We would also like to demand a new Site Specific Plan.

Mr. Justus has approved plans to build Phases 7 and 8, which will include a total of 46 homes. Phases 9 and 10 remain in the planning stages. At least this is what we believe to be true. There is no transparency to Mr. Justus’ plans. We do know, however, that he plans to annex our Peppertree Park development, join our homeowners association, enlarge existing adjacent streets, and create roundabouts in areas that can little afford the increased traffic these changes will bring.

This is particularly true about the expansion of Pepper Tree Lane, which currently ends on the west end near Woodbrook Lane, and on the east end near Farrand Road. The current plan seeks to join both ends of the road with a continuation of Pepper Tree Lane through the new development with a 45 mph speed limit. The current speed limit on either end of Peppertree Lane is 25 mph. Expansion of this road on the west end will drastically increase traffic onto Mission Road. Expansion on the east end will dramatically disrupt a beautiful and quiet neighborhood, requiring some homeowners to potentially lose frontage to widen the road to accommodate the wider street.

We all know that outdated laws and policies remain on the books in almost every county and state in the country. But, allowing a seriously outdated Site Specific Plan to negatively impact any community is inherently wrong and ridiculous. Has no one every thought of the need to repeal this plan and replace it with one that accurately reflects the current needs and environment of our community?

You have always been one to fairly represent the people you serve. In fact, you remind me a lot of my former boss, the legendary Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn. I recently read how you successfully spearheaded the fight to increase the allocation of property taxes for North County fire districts. I also read about the “Dessert with Desmond” meetings you held to stay in touch with the most pressing issues concerning your constituents and, most recently, your work to oppose SDG&E’s fixed-rate electricity proposal. Please make Peppertree Park a pressing issue you can support.

We cordially invite you to meet with us at our park. We want to show you what we love about our community and what we stand to lose. You can name the date and time. As mentioned earlier, most of our residents are seniors who find it difficult to navigate things like “Zoom,” or “FaceTime.” Please consider visiting us in person to hear our concerns. We have been in contact with the Fallbrook Village News and, if you visit us, they will come.

Sincerely,

Lynn Sakamoto-Kay, Peppertree Park Ad Hoc Steering Committee

Elliot Sousa, Peppertree Lane Preservation Group