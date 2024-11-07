To question the status quo is deeply American

RE: Sandra Forrest and Ron Ebel’s accusations against me

I do not feel compelled to defend every contributor to this paper, whether it be Ms. Wesphal or Mr. Terrell. However, I will address the two recent letters aimed at me, which some might label as hate speech due to their negative and personal nature. Despite that, I value free speech—even when it targets me—because it strengthens our ability to engage in meaningful dialogue. I stand by my research and my work, and if I am incorrect on any matter, then it is to our benefit that both sides can be presented so that the truth can be discerned.

To Sandra Forrest and Ron Ebel: If you choose to characterize my writing as questionable or untrue, those labels alone do not make them so. Let’s engage in an informed debate. Which of the professional sources I’ve cited are you claiming lack credibility or have been discredited? Are you implying that you have more qualifications or deeper expertise than the doctors, scientists, professors, journalists, and other professionals I have referenced in my editorials?

It is both weak and arguably “dangerous” to libel someone with baseless accusations. If you truly wish to challenge my work, it would be more productive to present concrete evidence for your claims rather than resorting to sweeping and vague generalizations. Mr. Ebel, do you consider my editorials “dangerous”? Is my “advice” so threatening? The real danger lies in making broad, unsupported statements that not only damage my reputation but also mislead readers and harm constructive discourse.

Perhaps the issue is simply that you disagree with the conclusions I’ve drawn. That is understandable—unless you believe uniformity is necessary and diversity of thought and belief is a weakness. Presenting alternative perspectives has sometimes historically been labeled “dangerous,” as was the case for figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy. Challenging the status quo—be it big government, big pharma, big agriculture, or the military-industrial complex—is an inherently American tradition. What truly poses a threat is unquestioningly adhering to prevailing narratives without any critical examination.