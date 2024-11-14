Ben Myers died at home as he wished, attended by his family. Marvelously, the magical appearance of a hummingbird and a sudden brief burst of rain witnessed his passing. The date was Nov. 2, 2024, All Souls Day. He was 47 years old, and he left reluctantly.

Ben loved life. He also deeply loved his family and his friends. He followed sports intensely and was passionate about his life's work – sustainability, good foods, coffee.

Ben waged what should be considered a successful fight against cancer – 32 years. His diagnosis at age 15 – stage IV metastatic bone cancer at the base of his spine with metastasis to his lung was considered fatal with short-term life expectancy.

Yet Ben graduated from Fallbrook High, graduated UC Berkeley as a philosophy major, served in the Peace Corps in rural Russia for two years, did the Camino de Santiago walk across northern Spain, started businesses with colleagues in multiple states, traveled the world, and recently saw his Dodgers win the World Series.

Thankfully Ben returned to live close to his family about five years ago. He is survived by his mother Marilyn, brothers/wives Joel/Sarah, Nathan/Elaina, and three nephews Quinn, Hudson, and Eli.

A celebration of his life will be held at the historic San Luis Rey Mission Church in Oceanside on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow. All who loved him are welcome, including hummingbirds.