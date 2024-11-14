Celebrating Fallbrook's Finest: November Student of the Month Awards

Each month, Fallbrook comes together to celebrate its students' hard work, dedication, and character through the Student of the Month awards, recognizing those who shine not only in academics but also in their commitment to community and personal growth.

With November's focus on gratitude, Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez reminded attendees that appreciation should be a daily habit. "I believe we should be grateful every day," she said, encouraging the students to carry Fallbrook's values with pride. "Wherever you go, they'll know you're a Fallbrook student."

The ceremony, hosted at North Co...