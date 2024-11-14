Fallbrook Garden Club presents 'The Art of Bonsai'

FALLBROOK – Carla Marasco will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's Nov. 26 general meeting. She will talk about the "Bonsai Principles and Design."

Marasco is a passionate artist and creator who owns her own photography business. With a deep love for all things artistic, she has been mastering the art of bonsai since June 2016. Her journey includes learning through classes, online training, books, and invaluable mentorship from several bonsai masters, thanks to the coveted Mas Takinashi Grant she received in 2019.

She is a dedicated board member of the San Diego Bonsai Club and a teacher of beginner and intermediate bonsai techniques. She also volunteers at the San Diego Safari Park, working on the beautiful bonsai collection there. She continues to hone her skills and is committed to sharing her knowledge, aiming to inspire and educate others in this timeless art form.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:45 p.m .; business at 1:15 p.m .; and the program at 2 p.m. Guests are asked to stop by the Membership Table for a guest name tag.

For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.