Meet the author of 'The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain'

FALLBROOK – Teresa Platt, a Gird Valley resident for 20 years, will discuss her first novel at the Fallbrook Public Utility District building on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2pm to 4pm. Published to enthusiastic readers’ reviews, https://thedarksideofhungermountain.substack.com/p/reviews, “The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain” is available via Barnes & Noble Press, Amazon and on Substack at https://thedarksideofhungermountain.substack.com/.

Submitted by Teresa Platt.