Pittenger Camp 21 to remember Gettysburg Address

FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21 will be holding ceremonies for Remembrance Day on Saturday, Nov. 16, to commemorate the 161st anniversary of Lincoln giving the Gettysburg Address.

As descendants of soldiers and sailors of the Union Forces during the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21 observes this event yearly in Gettysburg and elsewhere across the country. All are invited to join them to celebrate this event and remember the Boys in Blue.

Ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. at the William Pittenger House, at the Fallbrook Historical Society, located at 1730 South Hill Ave., corner of Hill and Rocky Crest.

Submitted by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21.