Stormy McInerny Memorial Scholarship honors perseverance, community, and a legacy of service

The Stormy McInerny Memorial Scholarship, founded to honor a man deeply respected for his service, resilience, and genuine care for his community, is now a cornerstone for local students aspiring to become first responders.

Stormy McInerny's life was marked by a dedication to hard work, and he was known for his boundless drive, compassion, and humble approach to every challenge he faced. This scholarship not only honors his legacy but seeks to embody his values by supporting fire service and paramedic students who demonstrate perseverance, integrity and a commitment to paying it forward.

The s...