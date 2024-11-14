Supervisors establish speed limits on Little Gopher Canyon Road and Old River Road

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the establishment of speed limits on Little Gopher Canyon Road and Old River Road.

A 5-0 vote Oct. 9 approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinances to establish the speed limits and a 4-0 vote Oct. 23, with Joel Anderson absent, approved the second reading and adoption.

Once the speed limits become enforceable Nov. 22, Little Gopher Canyon Road between Gopher Canyon Road and Old River Road will have a 30 mph speed limit and Old River Road between State Route 76 and Dentro de Lomas will have a 45 mph speed limit. The county super...