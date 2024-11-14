Trunk or Treat fun found at Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

FALLBROOK – Dinosaurs, minions, mermaids, and all manner of scary creatures joined in on the fun at Boys & Girls Clubs of North County's Annual Trunk or Treat on Friday evening, Oct. 25. The event was held at the parking lot behind the Ingold Club House on Ivy Street.

The trunks of cars were decorated in different themes from Dia de los Muertos, Basketball, and Skeletons. Trick or treaters went from trunk to trunk gathering a variety of candies. Everyone left with an overflowing bag of candies and it was hard to tell who was having more fun, the kids, or the adults!

The event ran from 5-6:30 p...