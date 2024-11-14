Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Unlock rental potential: Understanding ADU law

Last updated Nov 17, 2024 11:44pm0
Share

FALLBROOK – Building an accessory dwelling unit or ADU in California is one of the best investments right now and homeowners should look into maximizing these laws to their fullest potential. But first, let’s take a look at what ADUs are and how homeowners can generate rental income from them.

An ADU is like a second tiny house on your property. Its other names are granny flats, in-law units, backyard cottages, secondary units, and more. It has complete independent living facilities for one or more persons and has a few variations:

• Detached: The unit is separated from the primary structure....

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/18/2024 07:19