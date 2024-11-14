Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Learn about opera with Cinballera

Last updated Nov 17, 2024 11:54pm0
Share

FALLBROOK – Cinballera Entertainment is putting on a few events in November. The first one is a fundraiser the evening of Nov. 15, “Before the Ball: Cinballera” at 127 West Social House. There are no tickets to this event; it's just a fun night of music and activities at a restaurant which will raise money for the nonprofit company and introduce people to opera in an accessible environment.

The second one is their big show at the Mission Theater the next weekend, “Cinballera Goes to the Ball” Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. The show includes a hilarious English opera and a charming ori...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/18/2024 07:08