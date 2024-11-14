Learn about opera with Cinballera

FALLBROOK – Cinballera Entertainment is putting on a few events in November. The first one is a fundraiser the evening of Nov. 15, “Before the Ball: Cinballera” at 127 West Social House. There are no tickets to this event; it's just a fun night of music and activities at a restaurant which will raise money for the nonprofit company and introduce people to opera in an accessible environment.

The second one is their big show at the Mission Theater the next weekend, “Cinballera Goes to the Ball” Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. The show includes a hilarious English opera and a charming ori...