Newcomers attend tasting tour at La Serenissima Vineyards & Winery

Last updated Nov 18, 2024 12:9am0
Village News/Courtesy photos count

La Serenissima Vineyards & Winery Owner Tony Tiso demonstrates his pouring skills in the tasting room.

count

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers Club offers a wide variety of fun and engaging social events and activities designed to foster friendship and enjoy shared interests, as well as the opportunity to explore new and interesting venues and attractions.

On Sept. 30, the Newcomers visited La Serenissima Vineyards & Winery, a 20-acre Venetian Estate located in Warner Springs, during the monthly Tasting Tours event led by Activity Chair Keith Johnson.

The Newcomers really enjoyed the wine tasting event which included a lively presentation about Italian wines and the wine making process, a tour of the w...

 

