World renowned classical pianist to dazzle audience with her 'favorite encores' concert

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society will host acclaimed classical pianist Svetlana Smolina as she presents a "showstopper" program entitled "Favorite Encores" on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Mission Theater. Smolina has been officially recognized as among "The Best Pianists of the 21st Century."

The solo recital will offer rapt listeners a program consisting entirely of a series of favorite encores by Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, Gershwin and John Williams, among others.

Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said, " I'm so excited to hear this performance by piano virtuoso Svet...