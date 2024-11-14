Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

World renowned classical pianist to dazzle audience with her 'favorite encores' concert

Last updated Nov 18, 2024
Internationally famous classical pianist Svetlana Smolina will grace the Mission Theater Stage, 213 N. Main Ave. on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society will host acclaimed classical pianist Svetlana Smolina as she presents a "showstopper" program entitled "Favorite Encores" on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Mission Theater. Smolina has been officially recognized as among "The Best Pianists of the 21st Century."

The solo recital will offer rapt listeners a program consisting entirely of a series of favorite encores by Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, Gershwin and John Williams, among others.

Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said, " I'm so excited to hear this performance by piano virtuoso Svet...

 

