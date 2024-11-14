Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Zion Lutheran Church will host this community event on Nov. 26. The site is located at 1405 East Fallbrook St.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

