FPUD's Community Benefit Program sets financial awards to nine local non-profits

2025 award recipients to receive $798,166

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Community Benefit Program sent contracts to nine local non-profit organizations for 2025 projects, Jim Mendelson, chairman of the committee, announced Oct. 30.

According to Mendelson, the one-year contracts, approved by FPUD’s board of directors, allocate funds to improve several local cultural attractions, recreation venues and community access to popular facilities in the area. Each award, according to Mendelson, will contribute to community improvement within the FPUD service area.

Nine local groups requested funding from the FPUD group. The 2...