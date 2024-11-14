North County Parkinson's Support Group: Strengthening bonds and building independence with service dogs

FALLBROOK – The North County Parkinson's Support Group in Fallbrook is more than just a gathering. It’s a community of support, understanding, and resilience for individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease and their families.

Each month, this group provides an opportunity to come together, share experiences, and access resources tailored to the unique needs of those navigating life with Parkinson’s. This November, the NCPSG is thrilled to feature a guest speaker whose story highlights the power of service dogs in enhancing independence and quality of life.

On Friday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to n...