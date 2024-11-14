Personal and professional growth nurtured at D'Vine Path

FALLBROOK – For D'Vine Path graduate Max Bolduc, his time in the viticulture program changed the entire trajectory of his life. After joining the program in early 2019, Bolduc developed a passion for winemaking and viticulture.

From building his social skills to helping him obtain full-time employment, D'Vine Path helped Bolduc along his journey.

Before joining D'Vine Path, Bolduc wanted to improve his social skills, meet new people and find a job. He aimed to prioritize his professional development and take advantage of all the opportunities the program had to offer.

"D'Vine Path made me feel...