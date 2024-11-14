FALLBROOK – While planning for the future of the Fallbrook Community Forest, Save Our Forest, a committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy looked back on how they started and the need to solicit volunteers to insure the future. Youth was the answer. Choosing to speak to horticultural classes was logical. They could become the caretakers of the future.

Jackie Heyneman of Save Our Forest and Roger Boddaert, the Tree man of Fallbrook, teamed up to make a presentation to the horticulture students at Fallbrook High School on pursuing a career in the "green" industry. They included how to earn thei...