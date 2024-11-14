Chamber events coming up

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is planning several events in November and December including the following:
Thursday, Nov. 14 – SunUpper hosted by Fallbrook School of the Arts, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 – SunDowner at Fallbrook Masonic Lodge, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30 – Artisan Faire on Main Avenue, Downtown Fallbrook, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 – Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13 – Holiday Wine & A Bite, 5–8 p.m.
Call the Chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.
