Community voices concerns, support for Fallbrook Tennis & Pickleball Club management

On Monday, Nov. 4, the Fallbrook Airpark Advisory Committee held its regular meeting in the FPUD meeting room, drawing an unusually large crowd of around 50 residents. Attendees voiced both concerns and support for the management of the Fallbrook Tennis & Pickleball Club.

The club sits on Fallbrook Airpark property, owned by San Diego County as of 1997, and leased to Rex Neilson, the current Owner, Head Pro, and Director of Tennis. At the meeting, Neilson highlighted his personal investment of $400,000 in facility and court improvements. With his lease up for renewal in the coming months, comm...