County and Prebys Foundation join forces to help local artists, support art and culture sustainability

A new partnership will dramatically boost funding opportunities for local artists

San Diego County

The San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission and Office of Economic Development & Government Affairs in partnership with the Prebys Foundation are announcing a new matching grant program to boost funding for local arts and cultural projects.

Starting Dec.1 and until Jan. 31, 2025, organizations applying for County Community Enhancement grants can receive dollar-for-dollar matching funds from the Prebys Foundation when hiring artists or cultural practitioners for their projects.

The foundation will provide $250,000 in matching funds for the $250,0000 available through the C...