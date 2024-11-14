Fallbrook CPG approves letters on battery storage system placement

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group addressed proposed battery energy storage facilities during the Oct. 21 planning group meeting and approved a resolution calling for restrictions on where such systems can be placed.

Six members were absent from the planning group meeting that night while the other nine members voted to support the resolution. Letters accompanying the resolution will be sent to relevant government agencies. The resolution requests that battery energy storage system facilities not be placed near residential areas and that standards be developed prior to approval of any pro...