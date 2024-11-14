Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Wellness Walk Invites Community to Connect with Nature and Health

The Fallbrook Regional Health District and Fallbrook Land Conservancy teamed up once again for a Wellness Walk this past Saturday, leading a group of community members through the scenic Los Jilgueros Preserve. Covering 47 acres, this treasured area protects a federally endangered bird species, the Least Bell's Vireo, and provides a peaceful setting for locals to engage with nature.

The one-mile walk, led by Karla Ibara of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, is part of a quarterly series sponsored by the Health District to promote health and wellness. The walk drew a mix of nature lovers, wellness...

 

