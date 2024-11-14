Fallbrook Wellness Walk Invites Community to Connect with Nature and Health

The Fallbrook Regional Health District and Fallbrook Land Conservancy teamed up once again for a Wellness Walk this past Saturday, leading a group of community members through the scenic Los Jilgueros Preserve. Covering 47 acres, this treasured area protects a federally endangered bird species, the Least Bell's Vireo, and provides a peaceful setting for locals to engage with nature.

The one-mile walk, led by Karla Ibara of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, is part of a quarterly series sponsored by the Health District to promote health and wellness. The walk drew a mix of nature lovers, wellness...