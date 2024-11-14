FCPG continues hearing on Peppertree Park development

Questions about the most recent plans for the Peppertree Park development caused the Fallbrook Community Planning Group to continue the hearing.

Information about the current plans for Unit 7 and Unit 8 was presented at the Oct. 21 planning group meeting before the nine planning group members present that night approved continuing the hearing to the Nov. 18 meeting.

“There were lots of questions that were not answered, mostly regarding traffic,” said planning group first vice-chair Stephani Baxter, who chaired the Oct. 21 meeting in the absence of planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

Peppertre...