FCPG expresses concerns on senior housing projects

A presentation on two senior housing projects planned for Fallbrook was given at the Oct. 21 Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting, and the planning group members expressed their concerns about parking and demand on emergency services.

“The number one concern was parking. The number two concern was the size,” said planning group first vice-chair Stephani Baxter, who chaired the Oct. 21 meeting in the absence of planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

The input was in response to an informational presentation and was not a voting item for the planning group. All units in both complexes would...