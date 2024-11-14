Four transported after head-on collision

In the original early version of this story, we reported that six people had been transported from witness accounts that were on the scene. However, NCFPD PIO John Choi confirmed with Village News that it was four people transported that night. One person was transported with moderate injuries and three with moderate injuries.

Early version story:

Four people were reported to have been transported to local hospitals in three ambulances after two hit-and-run traffic collisions and a final head-on collision, bringing the total to five cars involved. The first accident was reported at 6:55 pm near Clemmens and South Mission Road in Fallbrook on Friday, Nov 15.

The reporting party had apparently been rear-ended by a driver in a white Hyundai sedan, who kept driving and used one of the east-west streets to continue over to Main Ave. A passenger in the initial car that had been rear-ended was transported by ambulance.

After turning south on Main, apparently the victim followed the suspect and witnessed him hitting another car. It was reported at 7:05 pm. The suspect continued until he hit a third vehicle on S. Main in a head-on collision that was reported at 7:15 pm. The car hit had three Marines which, afterwards, were all taken in ambulances.

It was reported that two other men were in a car that was also crashed into by the suspect, but left the scene.

NCFPD was on scene immediately after the accident as they had already been called for the previous hit and run, involving the same driver. The patient in the Hyundai who needed to be extricated. Another firefighter is in the backseat and Capt. Lewis is likely upgrading the accident to a rescue traffic collision, requiring more resources.

NCFPD needed to extricate the suspect in his vehicle and six people were transported to local hospitals in three ambulances.

It is unknown at this time what caused the driver to hit the other cars. Tow service was requested to remove the cars.

Multiple units from CHP and North County FD were assigned and on the scene.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

EARLY VERSION STORY:

Six people were reported to have been transported to local hospitals in three ambulances after a hit-and-run traffic collision involving five cars reported at 6:55 PM near Clemmens and South Mission Road in Fallbrook on Friday, Nov 15.

A vehicle (white Hyundai sedan) apparently hit a car and continued driving, hitting four more cars, according to witnesses on the scene.

At 7:05 PM additional updates indicated a secondary collision occurred.

At 7:15 PM: The incident escalated to involve five vehicles total.

NCFPD needed to extricate at least one person and six people were transported to local hospitals in three ambulances.

It is unknown at this time what caused the first car to hit the other car head-on and then crash into four more cars.

Tow service was requested to remove the cars.

Multiple units from CHP and North County FD were assigned and on the scene.

These are early version details and a full story will be available soon.