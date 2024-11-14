FPUD awards contract for Lake Skinner hydrology study and conceptual runoff model

The various legal actions involving the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Santa Margarita Watershed include allocated runoff from Lake Skinner in Temecula. A lack of recent runoff warrants a hydrologic review, and the Oct. 28 FPUD board meeting included awarding a contract for a hydrology study and conceptual runoff model.

The 5-0 vote authorized FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee to sign an agreement with Stetson Engineers to perform the hydrology study and conceptual runoff model for Lake Skinner which will study the loss of runoff over the past 12 years. The contract is limited to $84,...