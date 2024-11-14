FPUD recommends McDougal reappointment

Don McDougal has been on the Fallbrook Public Utility District board since 2004 and did not file for re-election this year. No other resident of Subdistrict 4 filed for the seat, so the vacancy will be filled by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. McDougal has agreed to remain on the board, and the rest of the FPUD board members recommended that he be appointed to fill the vacancy.

The 4-0 board vote Oct. 28, with McDougal recusing himself, approved a letter to the Board of Supervisors recommending that McDougal be appointed to the seat. County Supervisor Jim Desmond will make the recom...