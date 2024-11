NOV. 21 UNOFFICIAL NOV 5 ELECTION RESULTS

San Diego County only - 20,000 votes still to be counted- More results announced Nov. 26

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

ESTIMATED BALLOTS TO BE PROCESSED: 20,000

NEXT UPDATE: NOV. 27 BY 6 PM

VOTER TURNOUT 75.2%

Ballots Counted 1,491,078

Mail Ballots 1,271,942

Vote Center Ballots 219,136

Registered Voters 1,983,767

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

DARRELL E. ISSA (REP) 141,736 59.08%

STEPHEN HOULAHAN (DEM) 98,170 40.92%

Below are the results as of Tuesday morning 11/12/24.

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 48TH DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO PORTION ONLY)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Darrell E, Issa (REP) 141,736 59.08%

Stephen Houlahan, (DEM) 98,170 40.92%

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY 75TH DISTRICT

(VOTE FOR 1)

Carl DeMaio (REP) - 120,660 votes - 57.04%

Andrew Hayes (REP) - 90,886 votes - 42.96%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA E

(VOTE FOR 1)

Eric Ortega - 786 votes - 54.74%

Lindsay Jones - 650 votes - 45.26%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Oscar Caralampio - 1,697 60.22%

Joshua Tiller - 1,121 39.78%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 2

(VOTE FOR 1)

LIEF HANSEN - 1,456 69.17%

LESLIE SOMMERS 649 30.83%

PAUMA VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 2)

Lolo Levy - 269 votes - 43.53%

Michael Esparza - 201 votes - 32.52%

Bill Collier - 148 votes - 23.95%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Lisa Hoffman - 1,130 votes - 52.34%

Julie Johnson - 1,029 47.66%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3 (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Greg Irvine - 1,580 votes - 57.23%

Cari Dale - 1,181 votes - 42.77%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4 (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Maria G. Moran - 3,206 50.45%

Constance Fish - 3,149 49.55%

FALLBROOK COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP

(VOTE FOR 8)

Aldo Alvidres - 11,529 12.15%

Ross Pike - 11,237 11.84%

Thomas Gerald Harrington IV - 11,086 11.68%

Roy Moosa - 10,398 10.95%

Stephani Baxter - 9,888 10.42%

Kathleen "Kathie" Morris - 9,359 9.86%

Lee J. De Meo - 9,022 9.50%

Jim Loge - 8,747 9.21%

Mark Mervich - 7,897 8.32%

Mark Hoye - 5,764 6.07%

MORRO HILLS COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(VOTE FOR 3)

Jeff Walker - 352 28.81%

Thomas Harrington III - 277 22.67%

Jeanine Roskos - 226 18.49%

Bill Weber - 189 15.47%

Charlene Weber - 178 14.57%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Ross Pike - 1,530 73.35%

Jeanette Barragan - 556 26.65%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Jeff Egkan - 4,781 74.04%

John Van Doorn -1,676 25.96%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Mark Bartholomew - 4,654 80.16%

Sheila A. Lancaster - 1,152 19.84%

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Jennifer Kerschbaum - 5,825 votes - 58.02%

Erik A. Groset - 4,215 votes - 41.98%

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson - 5,525 votes - 61.00%

Henry "Wally" Simpson - 3,532 votes - 39.00%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE V (55% Required to pass)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Bonds - No - 5,512 votes - 52.06%

Bonds - Yes - 5,075 votes - 47.94%

WARNER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE TT (55% Required to pass)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Bonds - Yes - 656 votes - 62.12%

Bonds - No - 400 votes - 37.88%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE BB (55% Required to pass)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Bonds - No - 10,786 votes - 50.47%

Bonds - Yes - 10,587 votes - 49.53%

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS UPDATE

UPDATED Local voting results for Fallbrook/Bonsall as of 11/8/24 6 pm

We will do another update tonight 11/11/24 after 6 pm. There are still 250,000 ballots to be counted. There is one race that is neck and neck and it is the FUESD school board race between Constance Fish and Maria Moran. Moran has pulled ahead by 20 votes as of Monday morning 11/11/24.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS ESTIMATED BALLOTS TO BE PROCESSED: 56,000

NEXT UPDATE: NOV 21 BY 6 P.M.

There is a controversy brewing as there are still at least one ballot box that hasn't been picked up by the San Diego Registrar of Voters in Bonsall. Village News will follow up on that with the County. This is crucial because there are races that are very very close.

Here is where we are as of Nov 15, 2024.

Locally, the closest race is a Fallbrook Union Elementary School District school board race between incumbent Constance (Connie) Fish and Maria G. Moran. As of Thursday morning, 11/14/24, they were TIED with 3083 votes. Tuesday morning Moran was in a slight lead. Fish was in the lead previously and daily the lead has gone back and forth. If anyone ever doubted that one vote counted, this would prove it does.

As of Friday night ll/15/24, Connie Fish is back in the lead by 4 votes!

Lief Hansen in FUESD Trustee Area No. 2 is in a safe lead with 1421 votes over 635 for Leslie Sommers.

Fallbrook High School incumbent Oscar Caralampio is still in a safe lead over Joshua Tiller with 1609 votes to 1048.

Bonsall Unified School District Board Member race between incumbent Eric Ortega and Lindsay Jones are still close. They continue to be only about 100 votes apart.

Both Fallbrook and Bonsall school bonds continue to be losing by about 500 votes each.

It doesn't appear that there are any other upsets since the last update, but we will provide a full list again tonight and tomorrow with updates.

____________________________________________________________________________

Below are the results as of Tuesday morning 11/12/24.

These are still unofficial election results, as there are still an estimated 140,000 ballots to be processed as of press time. The next update can be seen online at villagenews.com.

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 48TH DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO PORTION ONLY)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Darrell E, Issa (REP) 131,899 59.41%

Stephen Houlahan, (DEM) 90,099 40.59%

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY 75TH DISTRICT

(VOTE FOR 1)

Carl DeMaio (REP) - 113,471 votes - 57.57%

Andrew Hayes (REP) - 83,647 votes - 42.43%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA E

(VOTE FOR 1)

Eric Ortega - 700 votes - 54.18%

Lindsay Jones - 592 votes - 45.82%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Oscar Caralampio - 1,474 votes - 60.11%

Joshua Tiller - 978 votes - 39.89%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 2

(VOTE FOR 1)

LIEF HANSEN - 1,329 68.90%

LESLIE SOMMERS - 600 31.10%

PAUMA VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 2)

Lolo Levy - 266 votes - 43.75%

Michael Esparza - 199 votes - 32.73%

Bill Collier - 143 votes - 23.52%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Lisa Hoffman - 1,052 votes - 51.85%

Julie Johnson - 977 votes - 48.15%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3 (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Greg Irvine - 1,503 votes - 57.39%

Cari Dale - 1,116 votes - 42.61%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4 (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Maria G. Moran - 2,936 votes - 50.01%

Constance Fish - 2,935 votes - 49.99%

FALLBROOK COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP

(VOTE FOR 8)

Aldo Alvidres - 10,756 votes - 12.11%

Ross Pike - 10,433 votes - 11.75%

Thomas Gerald Harrington IV - 10,288 votes - 11.59%

Roy Moosa - 9,759 votes - 10.99%

Stephani Baxter - 9,347 votes - 10.53%

Kathleen "Kathie" Morris - 8,792 votes - 9.90%

Lee J. De Meo - 8,475 votes - 9.54%

Jim Loge - 8,270 votes - 9.31%

Mark Mervich - 7,360 votes - 8.29%

Mark Hoye - 5,312 votes - 5.98%

MORRO HILLS COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(VOTE FOR 3)

Jeff Walker - 335 votes - 28.53%

Thomas Harrington III - 272 votes - 23.17%

Jeanine Roskos - 216 votes - 18.40%

Bill Weber - 181 votes - 15.42%

Charlene Weber - 170 votes - 14.48%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Ross Pike - 1,344 votes - 73.04%

Jeanette Barragan - 496 votes - 26.96%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Jeff Egkan - 4,467 votes - 73.94%

John Van Doorn - 1,574 votes - 26.06%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Mark Bartholomew - 4,395 votes - 80.16%

Sheila A. Lancaster - 1,088 votes - 19.84%

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Jennifer Kerschbaum - 5,825 votes - 58.02%

Erik A. Groset - 4,215 votes - 41.98%

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson - 5,525 votes - 61.00%

Henry "Wally" Simpson - 3,532 votes - 39.00%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE V (55% Required to pass)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Bonds - No - 5,198 votes - 52.67%

Bonds - Yes - 4,671 votes - 47.33%

WARNER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE TT (55% Required to pass)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Bonds - Yes - 656 votes - 62.12%

Bonds - No - 400 votes - 37.88%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE BB (55% Required to pass)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Bonds - No - 10,151 votes - 51.76%

Bonds - Yes - 9,462 votes - 48.24%

_____________________________--

UPDATED Local voting results for Fallbrook/Bonsall as of 11/8/24 6 pm

We will do another update tonight 11/11/24 after 6 pm. There are still 250,000 ballots to be counted. There is one race that is neck and neck and it is the FUESD school board race between Constance Fish and Maria Moran. Moran has pulled ahead by 20 votes as of Monday morning 11/11/24.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Unofficial updated results as of 6 pm, Thurs. 11/8/2024.

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS ESTIMATED BALLOTS TO BE PROCESSED: 375,000

NEXT UPDATE: SATURDAY, NOV 9 BY 6 P.M.

Local races only

FALLBROOK COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP

(VOTE FOR 8)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ALDO ALVIDRES 9,368 12.12%

THOMAS GERALD HARRINGTON IV 8,912 11.53%

ROSS PIKE 8,896 11.51%

ROY MOOSA 8,559 11.07%

STEPHANI BAXTER 8,147 10,54%

KATHLEEN "KATHIE" MORRIS 7,722 9.99%

LEE J. DE MEO 7,457 9.65%

JIM LOGE 7,315 9.46%

MARK MERVICH 6,347 8.21%

MARK HOYE 4,581 5.93%

MORRO HILLS COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(VOTE FOR 3)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JEFF WALKER 297 27.58%

THOMAS HARRINGTON III 252 23.40%

JEANINE ROSKOS 198 18.38%

BILL WEBER 169 15.69%

CHARLENE WEBER 161 14.95%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 48TH DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO PORTION ONLY)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

DARRELL E. ISSA (REP) 106,367 60.42%

STEPHEN HOULAHAN (DEM) 69,692 39.58%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA E

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ERIC ORTEGA 580 54.72%

LINDSAY JONES 480 45.28%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

OSCAR CARALAMPIO 1,157 58.55%

JOSHUA TILLER 819 41.45%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 2

(VOTE FOR 1)

andidate Name Total Votes Percentage

LIEF HANSEN 1,150 68.41%

LESLIE SOMMERS 531 31.59%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4 (Short Term)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

CONSTANCE FISH 2,498 50.08%

MARIA G. MORAN 2490 49,92%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ROSS PIKE 1,078 71.72%

JEANETTE BARRAGAN 425 28.28%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JEFF EGKAN 3,887 74.44%

JOHN VAN DOOR 1,335 25.56%

NORTH COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MARK BARTHOLOMEW 3,835 79.95%

SHEILA A. LANCASTER 962 20.05%

PAUMA VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 2)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

LOLO LEVY 246 43.54%

MICHAEL ESPARZA 182 32.21%

BILL COLLIER 137 24.25%

Contest: RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1,

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 1

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

LISA HOFFMAN 920 51.77%

JULIE JOHNSON 857 48.23%

Contest: RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3 (Short Term)

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3 (Short Term)

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

GREG IRVINE 1,345 57.41%

CARI DALE 998 42.59%

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JENNIFER KERSCHBAUM 5,132 57.88%

ERIK A. GROSET 3,734 42.12%

Contest: VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 5

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

TIFFANY BOYD-HODGSON 4,814 61.02%

HENRY "WALLY" SIMPSON 3,075 38.98%

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY 75TH DISTRICT

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

CARL DEMAIO (REP) 99,656 58.79%

ANDREW HAYES (REP) 69,849 41.21%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE V - 55% Required to pass

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 4,563 53.52%

BONDS - YES 3,962 46.48%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE BB - 55% Required to pass

(VOTE FOR 1)

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 8,854 52.85%

BONDS - YES 7,900 47.15%

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Results as of 11/06/2024

Federal

Contest: PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

KAMALA D. HARRIS / TIM WALZ (DEM) 481,187 56.83%

DONALD J. TRUMP / JD VANCE (REP) 346,700 40.95%

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. / NICOLE SHANAHAN 7,626 0.90%

JILL STEIN / RUDOLPH WARE 5,599 0.66%

CHASE OLIVER / MIKE TER MAAT (LIB) 3,646 0.43%

CLAUDIA DE LA CRUZ / KARINA GARCIA (PF) 1,848 0.22%

Peter Sonski / Lauren Onak 55 0.01%

Contest: UNITED STATES SENATOR (Full Term), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ADAM B. SCHIFF (DEM) 466,343 55.89%

STEVE GARVEY (REP) 367,980 44.11%

Contest: UNITED STATES SENATOR (Partial/Unexpired Term), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ADAM B. SCHIFF (DEM) 458,317 55.81%

STEVE GARVEY (REP) 362,939 44.19%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 48TH DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO PORTION ONLY), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

DARRELL E. ISSA (REP) 89,570 60.24%

STEPHEN HOULAHAN (DEM) 59,125 39.76%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 49TH DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO PORTION ONLY), VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MIKE LEVIN (DEM) 83,983 56.80%

MATT GUNDERSON (REP) 63,866 43.20%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 50TH DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

SCOTT PETERS (DEM) 137,226 63.64%

PETER J. BONO (REP) 78,392 36.36%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 51ST DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

SARA JACOBS (DEM) 110,176 59.55%

BILL WELLS (REP) 74,837 40.45%

Contest: UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 52ND DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JUAN VARGAS (DEM) 85,726 64.84%

JUSTIN LEE (REP) 46,484 35.16%

State

Contest: STATE SENATOR 39TH DISTRICT, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

AKILAH WEBER (DEM) 148,216 61.51%

BOB DIVINE (REP) 92,740 38.49%

[Additional contests and candidates continue with duplicates removed.]

Props

Contest: PROP 2 - PUBLIC SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FACILITIES BONDS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 432,997 53.31%

NO 379,281 46.69%

Contest: PROP 3 - RIGHT TO MARRIAGE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 526,378 64.55%

NO 289,116 35.45%

Contest: PROP 4 - SAFE DRINKING WATER, WILDFIRE PREVENTION AND CLIMATE RISK BONDS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 446,304 54.53%

NO 372,107 45.47%

Contest: PROP 5 - AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS - 55% Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 482,648 59.60%

YES 327,156 40.40%

Contest: PROP 6 - ELIMINATES INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE FOR INCARCERATED PERSONS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 453,613 56.69%

YES 346,568 43.31%

Contest: PROP 32 - RAISES MINIMUM WAGE - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 453,269 55.28%

YES 366,706 44.72%

Contest: PROP 33 - EXPANDS LOCAL AUTHORITY TO ENACT RENT CONTROL - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 507,001 62.89%

YES 299,126 37.11%

Contest: PROP 34 - RESTRICTS SPENDING OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG REVENUES BY CERTAIN HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 435,351 56.04%

NO 341,511 43.96%

Contest: PROP 35 - PERMANENT FUNDING FOR MEDI-CAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 514,835 64.38%

NO 284,896 35.62%

Contest: PROP 36 - ALLOWS FELONY CHARGES AND INCREASES SENTENCES FOR CERTAIN CRIMES - Majority-Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 549,728 68.03%

NO 258,365 31.97%

Measures

Contest: SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT - MEASURE HH - 55% Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 138,637 58.33%

BONDS - NO 99,042 41.67%

Contest: SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT - MEASURE SW - 55% Required to pass, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 54,608 56.89%

BONDS - NO 41,384 43.11%

Contest: BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE V - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 3,812 55.26%

BONDS - YES 3,086 44.74%

Contest: RAMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE GG - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 6,537 57.28%

BONDS - YES 4,876 42.72%

Contest: SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE JJ - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 18,730 55.26%

BONDS - NO 15,162 44.74%

Contest: VALLEY CENTER-PAUMA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE SS - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 4,865 56.64%

BONDS - YES 3,724 43.36%

Contest: WARNER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE TT - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 512 60.09%

BONDS - NO 340 39.91%

Contest: FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE BB - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 7,409 55.48%

BONDS - YES 5,945 44.52%

Contest: SWEETWATER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE RR - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 52,756 58.38%

BONDS - NO 37,606 41.62%

Contest: ALPINE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE U - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 4,346 63.65%

BONDS - YES 2,482 36.35%

Contest: CAJON VALLEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE W - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 18,558 50.85%

BONDS - YES 17,941 49.15%

Contest: CHULA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE AA - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 38,436 59.25%

BONDS - NO 26,435 40.75%

Contest: DEHESA SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE Y - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 544 62.89%

BONDS - YES 321 37.11%

Contest: ENCINITAS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE Z - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 15,103 55.53%

BONDS - NO 12,097 44.47%

Contest: LEMON GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE CC - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 4,249 60.71%

BONDS - NO 2,750 39.29%

Contest: LEMON GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE EE - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 4,418 62.79%

BONDS - NO 2,618 37.21%

Contest: SAN YSIDRO SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE KK - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 1,614 62.61%

BONDS - NO 964 37.39%

Contest: SAN YSIDRO SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE LL - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 1,614 62.53%

BONDS - NO 967 37.47%

Contest: SAN YSIDRO SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE MM - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 2,119 76.09%

BONDS - NO 666 23.91%

Contest: SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE NN - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - NO 8,914 50.50%

BONDS - YES 8,739 49.50%

Contest: SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE PP - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 7,646 61.94%

BONDS - NO 4,698 38.06%

Contest: SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT - MEASURE QQ - 55% Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

BONDS - YES 7,927 63.96%

BONDS - NO 4,466 36.04%

Contest: COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE G - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 422,827 52.55%

YES 381,792 47.45%

Contest: CITY OF CARLSBAD - MEASURE B - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 21,515 53.75%

NO 18,511 46.25%

Contest: CITY OF CHULA VISTA - MEASURE P - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 41,510 72.05%

NO 16,099 27.95%

Contest: CITY OF DEL MAR - MEASURE A - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 1,111 66.93%

NO 549 33.07%

Contest: CITY OF DEL MAR - MEASURE M - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 1,262 73.03%

NO 466 26.97%

Contest: CITY OF EL CAJON - MEASURE J - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 12,543 67.34%

NO 6,084 32.66%

Contest: CITY OF ENCINITAS - MEASURE K - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 12,098 52.75%

YES 10,837 47.25%

Contest: CITY OF ESCONDIDO - MEASURE I - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 17,142 57.94%

NO 12,445 42.06%

Contest: CITY OF LA MESA - MEASURE L - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 13,064 79.65%

NO 3,338 20.35%

Contest: CITY OF LEMON GROVE - MEASURE T - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 3,752 70.28%

NO 1,587 29.72%

Contest: CITY OF NATIONAL CITY - MEASURE R - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 5,031 65.12%

YES 2,695 34.88%

Contest: CITY OF OCEANSIDE - MEASURE X - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 32,498 68.73%

NO 14,786 31.27%

Contest: CITY OF POWAY - MEASURE H - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 11,161 69.36%

YES 4,930 30.64%

Contest: CITY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE C - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 154,013 69.32%

NO 68,165 30.68%

Contest: CITY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE D - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 215,560 72.66%

NO 81,106 27.34%

Contest: CITY OF SAN DIEGO - MEASURE E - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

NO 165,938 51.29%

YES 157,610 48.71%

Contest: CITY OF SAN MARCOS - MEASURE Q - Majority-Required to pass

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

YES 15,545

NO 10,588

Contest: CITY OF SANTEE - MEASURE S - Majority-Required to pass

NO 10,170

YES 8,965

North County Fire Protection District Member, Board of Directors

Division No. 1

Ross Pike 945

Jeanette Barragan 379

Division No. 4

Jeff Egkan 3,494

John Van Doorn 1,193

Division No. 5

Mark Bartholomew 3,495

Sheila A. Lancaster 860