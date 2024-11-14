TRAFFIC ALERT: SDG&E power pole installation snarls traffic

There is only one-way traffic being allowed on Reche Rd as well as 395 in both directions. There are about 20 SDGE large trucks and two cranes that are installing new power poles on Hwy 395. Traffic is backed up in all directions for about 15 minutes.

There are also gas lines being installed on Alvarado St. in front of the Sheriff's substation all the way to Brandon Rd.

W. Elder Street also has construction happening this morning.