Vehicle crashes into diners outside local restaurant

Video of crash taken from Liquor Store across the street from the accident. https://youtu.be/u1gLqYOSnKk

A chaotic scene unfolded outside a popular local Fallbrook restaurant this morning when a car crashed into a parked pickup truck, sending the truck careening into an outdoor dining area and striking patrons. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to witnesses on the scene. The video shows one man walking in front of the area that narrowly missed being hit.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:33 a.m. at Main Street Cafe, a restaurant with patio seating. According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the stationary pickup truck, which was propelled into the dining area. Furniture was displaced, and patrons were hit in the commotion.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes. At least one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition remains unknown. Officials confirmed no other injuries or direct pedestrian involvement with the initial car collision.

The area was cleared by 9:28 a.m. No information on the driver or potential charges has been released.

"Gina, the restaurant owner was really shaken up. The scene as “terrifying”, according to Tony Campbell, AC Investigations.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Further details will be released as the investigation continues.

