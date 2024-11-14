Worker of the Week serves at health & wellness center

Patty Taylor, a lifelong resident of Fallbrook, proudly serves as a Center Services Staff member at the Fallbrook Regional Health District Community Health & Wellness Center on East Mission Road. With 2 ½ years of dedicated service at the center, Taylor previously spent 27 years working at Fallbrook Fertilizer. Her aspirations include maintaining her cosmetology license and fulfilling her dream of visiting Italy. In her free time, she enjoys spending quality time with her family, including her husband Michael, a retired Marine of 24 years; her daughter Jessica (25), son Michael (24), and daughter Soli (19). She also cherishes monthly gatherings with her siblings, where they engage in friendly competition playing board games, cards, and other fun activities. Village News/David Landry photo
Reader Comments(0)