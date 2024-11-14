Keep the faith

Trump and his cohorts might be lying, ignorant, corrupt, misogynistic, racist criminals, but the people that voted for him are not. They are good people with good intentions that truly believe Trump is going to do great things for this nation. If he really tries to make this nation into a tyranny, they'll turn on him.

There are forces out there trying to dehumanize us and pit ourselves against each other – trying to make us lose faith in American institutions. Don't let them.

We have the most secure and reliable election system in the world. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

Democracy is about accepting defeat. It only works when you can be proud to lose, to let the other guy have a chance to try out his ideas.

I have faith America can withstand a petty, wannabe tyrant.

Forest Rhodes