Preparing for Santa Ana Season

As we enter Santa Ana season, the threat of wildfires looms larger, especially in our communities prone to high winds and dry conditions. San Diego Gas & Electric is closely monitoring these conditions, ready to act if necessary to protect our safety. One such precaution may be shutting off power to reduce the risk of fires igniting from downed power lines.

While I understand the inconvenience of losing power, it is essential to remember that these temporary disruptions serve a critical purpose. In past years, downed power lines have contributed to devastating fires. Cutting power in high-risk situations is a preventative measure to safeguard our homes, families, and neighborhoods.

With that in mind, I urge everyone to take a few simple but effective steps to stay prepared this season:

1. Sign up for PSPS notifications: Stay informed. SDG&E offers Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) notifications that will alert you if a power shutoff is likely to impact your area. Register at http://sdge.com/notifications to get timely updates.

2. Develop an emergency plan: An effective emergency plan can make all the difference. Stock up on essentials such as water, food, flashlights, and batteries. For a more comprehensive checklist to ensure you’re prepared, visit http://sdge.com/checklists.

3. Check your backup generator: If you rely on a generator, make sure it’s in good working order and that you have enough fuel to last several days. Safety tips and other information on maintaining your generator can be found at http://sdge.com/generator.

4. Know your community resource centers (CRCs): Should you experience a PSPS, SDG&E provides Community Resource Centers (CRCs) to offer necessary support. You can find a nearby CRC at http://sdge.com/community-resource-centers.

Your safety is my priority, and I encourage you to reach out to my office for assistance or if you have any questions as we prepare for this season. By staying proactive and informed, we can help ensure our community’s resilience in the face of heightened fire risks.

Feel free to contact my office at [email protected].