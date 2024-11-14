Re: Re: 'Save Our Forest…in action!' [Village News, Nikkel letter, 10/17/24]

Save Our Forest volunteers. . . your work is appreciated by many.

How unfortunate Susan Nikkel found it necessary to respond with a rather vitriolic-toned message regarding the work performed by the dedicated volunteers of Save Our Forest.

Because of her derogatory comments regarding their work (invasive trees and oversized pots that occlude Main Street. . . ) perhaps she should consider volunteering her time to Save Our Forest projects rather than picking up her poison pen and ridiculing the work of volunteers who work tirelessly to enhance and beautify areas within our community.

As for me, I applaud the Save Our Forest volunteer’s countless efforts, and I look forward to sponsoring additional projects, from which we all benefit. Keep up the great work.

Robert Supalla