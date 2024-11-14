Term limits and more…

Proposition 28, approved by 61% of California’s voters in 2012, established our current term limit system. California legislators may serve a total of 12 years – Senate terms are four years and Assembly terms are two. I’m now finishing my sixth Assembly term – my 12th and final year. Prior to 2012, legislators could serve a total of 14 years, but only three terms in either house.

There are 99 legislative chambers throughout the 50 states. Of these, 16 states have enacted term limits, including California. According to a report by Ballotpedia, 77 state senators and 102 state assemblymembers nationwide are subject to term limits this year – that’s 3.1% of the total up for election.

In California, nine out of the 20 seats on the ballot this year are term limited, and in San Diego County, only the 75th District, which I serve, the 76th District, now served by Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, and the 39th Senate District represented by Senator Toni Atkins, are termed out.

But by allowing members to serve 12 years in the State Assembly/Senate, extensive experience and expertise is gained, often a great benefit for constituents, in committee deliberations and policy decisions.

There are some drawbacks to legislative service. Unlike Congressional representatives, Members receive no pension or paid healthcare in the Legislature. This may deter many people from running for the office. California is a huge state, and for Members from districts in Southern California, the Capitol is 400-500 miles away, making a second home necessary.

A per-diem payment to help cover housing costs is provided, but per-diem is not paid when the Legislature is out of session or in recess – that’s over five months each year.

But the drawbacks are minor. Serving the people of the 75th District has been a great honor, and it has been an experience I will always cherish.