The election is over but the real work has just begun

President Trump is going to be the 47th president of the United States of America. It is a tremendous victory. There's been really nothing like it in American history in terms of what he had to overcome to gain his seat back or his office back. He faced large odds that no other president or candidate for presidency has ever faced. And he promoted and grew a broad national coalition that could have potentially long lasting solidity in our nation's political life where he increased support among certain key demographics that I feel like have been taken for granted over the decades and after seeing how their lives are worse today than four years ago just couldn’t put up with it anymore.

I’m in my 60s. I still don’t understand how a 78 year old person could do the amount of campaigning he did, talking to hundreds of thousands of people every day. That’s just one point.

Trump is on a mission. After being a political target for many years of his enemies, two assassination attempts, and the media lying about him as a Nazi and Fascist, I believe people are waking up to the fact that maybe they’ve been lied to. I think after seeing that the media lied about the Russia hoax, the Hunter Biden laptop, and many other things. He has been labeled a dictator, etc. and all his voters the same. Is the idea of Make America Great Again, so evil? I think the left just went so far to the left that the light of day was shining brightly on them. While Kamala paid entertainers to gather around her, Trump was building coalitions of the brightest minds like Elon Musk, RFK, Jr. Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tulsi Gabbard. Three of them were Democrats who changed sides after they saw what was going on and were rejected by their own party. Even Bernie Sanders is acknowledging that the Democrat party has left their constituents for far out radical ideologies.

The media complains that their side doesn’t have a Joe Rogan (popular podcaster) but they fail to see that Rogan was a Bernie Sanders supporter, as was I believe Tim Poole and many other podcasters who were Democrats until they started educating themselves through free speech, which their party was trying to squash.

Trump said, “God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together. We're going to fulfill that mission. The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me. This is a great job. There's no job like this. This is the most important job in the world, just as I did in my first term. I will govern by a simple motto. Promises made, promises kept. We're going to keep our promise. Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again. And I'm asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor. That's what it is. It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite. And we're going to try. We're going to try. We have to try and it's going to happen. Success will bring us together. I've seen that.”

It's a big deal. It’s also a big victory for the rule of law. He needs to clean house and get rid of the permanent Washington people who are bought and paid for by special interests, the military industrial complex, big pharma and big food.

To go through all the challenges he had to overcome in order to achieve what he did is, I believe, the most remarkable political comeback in American history. I don’t know of anything comparable.

Tom Fitten from Judicial Watch said, “The voters broadly and directly repudiated the lawfare targeting Trump, as well as the dangerous government abuses and contempt for the rule of law endemic here in Washington DC. President Trump had to overcome unprecedented abuse by corrupt and partisan prosecutors, politicians, and judges, all of whom tried to rig the election by smearing, raiding, investigating, prosecuting, trying convicting and gagging President Trump.

In short, president Trump needs to clean house. The FBI and Justice Department are irredeemably compromised and corrupt, and the government abusers who targeted Trump and other innocent Americans should be subject to criminal investigation. And as sunlight is the best disinfectant, president Trump should open wide the deep state files on politicized deep state lies and corruption, especially its war on the rule of law, constitutional government, our First Amendment and other civil rights.”

It isn’t retaliation. It’s justice, transparency and cleaning house.

My fear is that while the people have spoken, the deep state, or permanent Washington, is working overtime to protect themselves, especially if records are going to be opened and if there is going to be transparency. There’s a lot at stake and I believe this is a very dangerous time for Trump and Vance.

Most people don’t probably understand what happened during the transition from Obama to Trump after the 2016 election. It was anything but peaceful. And if you think I’m being extreme, I would invite you to consider what has happened since 2016.

They used the transition meetings to spy on him at the highest levels, and this isn’t my opinion. It was part of the DOJ’s Independent Council’s report. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch points out, “They used the orderly transition of government to engage in sedition and spying on the incoming president and efforts to destroy him and undermine him from within, right from the beginning.”

So Trump’s older and wiser now. Even Kash Patel, who was at the helm of investigating how Hillary’s bought and paid for fake dossier began the Mueller investigation. Then Trump naively allowed to continue and even funded it, because he knew he was innocent. He won’t fall for the same mistakes again. Now, instead of surrounding himself with hawks like pro war Bolton, he is surrounding himself with people he can trust and who are capable.

My hope is that the Democrat party will reorganize and kick out the corrupt politicians and rethink their agenda to serve more of the regular citizens and not just the elite and the fringe. Even though I wouldn’t vote for Bernie because he is a self proclaiming Socialist, I don’t believe Bernie is a liar. He was a victim of the party apparatus as well and should be listened to.

I would also hope that name calling would end or at least be toned down on both sides. I hate it when Trump does it. I think in the case of the left calling him a Nazi, dictator, or Fascist, it’s a sign of someone who has lost the intellectual argument and it’s used to make it “OK” to not provide that “dangerous” person the rule of law, secret service protection or to beat them with any means necessary, including death.

Hopefully the time of using lawfare against political enemies is over. Transparency and justice are important, but lawfare is evil and hurts our Constitutional Republic.

I am encouraged and hopeful, but cautious and certainly not believing that everything is going to be

butterflies and rainbows from here on out. There is just too much work to be done and too much at stake.