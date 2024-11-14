Fall league prepared Warriors for boys basketball season

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Fallbrook High School boys basketball coach Jonathan Terry also has the Blue Wave club, and the high school boys participated in a fall league. For Terry, success wasn’t a matter of the win-loss record in the fall league but of preparing the players for the CIF season.
“We did good,” Terry said.
The fall league began Sept. 9 and concluded Oct. 20. “It’s about development, competition,” Terry said. “We played higher-level competition.”
The 2023-24 Warriors had an overall record of 14-15 including CIF playoff results. Fallbrook was seeded sixth in the Division IV playoffs, defeated 11th-seeded M...
