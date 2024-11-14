Fall league prepared Warriors for boys basketball season

Fallbrook High School boys basketball coach Jonathan Terry also has the Blue Wave club, and the high school boys participated in a fall league. For Terry, success wasn’t a matter of the win-loss record in the fall league but of preparing the players for the CIF season.

“We did good,” Terry said.

The fall league began Sept. 9 and concluded Oct. 20. “It’s about development, competition,” Terry said. “We played higher-level competition.”

The 2023-24 Warriors had an overall record of 14-15 including CIF playoff results. Fallbrook was seeded sixth in the Division IV playoffs, defeated 11th-seeded M...