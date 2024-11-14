Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors third in girls tennis final league standings

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Nov 16, 2024 3:41pm0
Although Fallbrook High School’s girls tennis team finished third in the 2024 Valley League standings, the Warriors handed league champion El Camino the Wildcats’ only league loss.

Fallbrook and El Camino split their league matches, and the Wildcats won the league title with a 9-1 record in Valley League dual match play. El Camino defeated Valley Center in both matches between those teams while the Jaguars defeated Fallbrook twice and finished with an 8-2 league record. The two losses to Valley Center and the split with El Camino gave Fallbrook a final league record of 7-3.

"On any given day,...

 

