$11.5M available from county for affordable housing and veterans

The county has made $11.5 million available to finance the creation of affordable housing to benefit low-income people and unsheltered veterans.

The notice of funding availability (NOFA) was created from a combination of funds:

· $6.5 million from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships program,

· $3.5 million from the county’s Innovative Housing Trust Fund,

· $1.5 million from the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation program.

The NOFA also includes the opportunity to apply for Project Based Vouchers through both the Housing Choice Voucher program as well as the Veterans Affairs Support...